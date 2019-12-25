Elf in Greenville spreads Christmas joy for children young and old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This December, on Wednesday 11 & 18, Brady Gilbert, also known as Buddy the Elf in Greenville, gave teddy bears to children at Prisma Health’s Children Hospital.

Those children had to spend Christmas in the hospital. Gilbert said he wanted them to feel special.

Gilbert as Buddy heading to the hospital to deliver teddy bears

“Our goal is the spreading of cheer and love. You walk into a hospital room, sometimes, it’s a baby that’s in the hospital. So, the one that actually gets the bigger experience sometimes is the parents there,” Gilbert said.

This is Gilbert’s third year delivering teddy bears to the hospital.

Additionally, it’s his fourth year as ‘Buddy’ the elf in Greenville. He said his Buddy is based off of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy from the movie Elf.

“We go to different places. We try and kinda catch people,” Gilbert said,”in a moment of surprise and kids light up, parents light up.”

Gilbert started making youtube videos as Buddy back in 2016.

The videos were such a hit, Gilbert explained that they wanted to spread more holiday cheer.

A Go-Fund me to purchase teddy bears, Buddy’s Bears, for the children’s hospital.

The last three years has allowed every child at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital to get a bear.

Gilbert added Buddy’s Bears have gotten so popular, they’ve been able to give bears to other organizations:

Kieli Bukacek with Gilber as Buddy

This year, Gilbert’s niece was diagnosed with leukemia, he was able to deliver a teddy bear to her.

“Her mom told me that it was one of the biggest smiles she had seen from her since she had been in the hospital,” Gilbert said.

For more information on Elf in Greenville, click here.