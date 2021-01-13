Elgin woman dies after crash on Whitewater Falls Rd. in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Oconee County that happened on Wednesday.

According to the Oconee County Coroner, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. on on SC 130 (Whitewater Falls Road) near Salem. A 53-year-old Elgin woman died at the scene from injuries.

Her name will be released after notification of family has been completed, the coroner said.

The vehicle operated by the victim was traveling east on SC 130 toward Salem when the vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a west bound dump truck, according to the coroner.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

