Elizabeth Warren makes campaign stop in Greenville ahead of primary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With the South Carolina Democratic Primary on Saturday, many presidential candidates made their way across the state on Friday in a last-ditch effort to gain votes.

That included Senator Elizabeth Warren who held an event at The Rutherford in Greenville.

“I’m here because my name is Elizabeth Warren and I’m the woman who’s going to beat Donald Trump,” Warren said.

Warren was introduced by award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose to about 200 people.

She talked about her many plans if elected president, while making jokes and throwing a couple of digs at President Trump.

“I’m fighting back,” she said. “Fighting back is an act of patriotism.”

Warren’s first topic of discussion was her wealth tax idea. She said, if she becomes president, millionaires will pay two cents on every dollar after they hit fifty million dollars.

“I see a guy in the back saying ‘Whew, this woman is not unreasonable,'” Warren said.

That money, she said, would then be used for her other plans in education, like universal pre-K, her hopes to raise wages for childcare workers, and investing in public schools.

She also talked about making tuition free for those wanting to go to college, and she said she plans to cancel student loan debt on her first day in office.

“It is people–not money–that is the most important part,” she said.

Some of Warren’s other popular platforms include tackling the climate crisis and ending corruption in Washington, which was something voters who attended her event in Greenville said they stand behind.

“We need somebody strong who can handle this mud-slinging,” voter Jill Haynie said. “She is the candidate that can battle the greed and the ignorance and the hatred.”

“She’s got a plan for things,” Brian Ramsey added. “We need some people with plans.”

At the end of her speech, Warren encouraged everyone in attendance to get out and vote and to tell others to do the same.

“Our democracy, our world, hangs in the balance of this 2020 election,” she said.

After the event, attendees picked up Warren campaign signs and left to knock on doors as a part of her Get Out The Vote canvassing launch. Warren headed to Aiken.