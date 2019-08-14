Emerald H.S. student charged after making threat on social media, school district says

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenville School District 50 officials said a student was charged after a threat was made on social media.

According to Greenwood 50 spokesperson Johnathan Graves, law enforcement and the school district were made aware of the threat on Tuesday.

An Emerald High School student reportedly posted pictures of Westview Middle School and a toy gun with a threatening message on Instagram.

Following an investigation, law enforcement identified and questioned the student who made the threat and that student was charged by law enforcement for the threat.

The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the student handbook, according to release.

“We appreciate the quick response from law enforcement and school personnel in dealing with this situation,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said. “We take these matters very seriously and will always strive to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff.”