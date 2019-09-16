Emerald High School to dismiss at noon due to power outage, line replacement

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Emerald High School will dismiss at noon today as crews work to replace a main power line underground to the school.

According to a Greenwood 50 news release, Emerald High School lost power to it main building earlier Monday morning.

CPW later informed district officials and school administration that the main power line running underground to the school was out and needed to be replaced.

Before dismissal today, students will be given lunch in the new gym at the school, which is where they were housed during the power outage because it has power and air conditioning.

According to the release, CPW anticipates having the power line replaced before the start of school Tuesday.

