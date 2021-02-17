Emergency crews bracing for slick road conditions in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Getting ahead of the icy mix heading to Spartanburg County. That’s what emergency crews have been busy doing.

Another busy day on the job for SCDOT crews. They’ve been working since the morning hours Wednesday, laying down the salty brine on streets and especially tackling major roads like I-85 and I-26.

Emergency crews with Spartanburg County Emergency Management are anticipating a slick Thursday morning commute.

“Primarily, it’s going to be a cold rain event for the majority of Spartanburg County. They are now predicting some icing that will occur along and north of I-85,” said Doug Bryson with Spartanburg County Emergency Management.

That’s especially the case for people living in the northern parts of Spartanburg County like Victoria Moses. She’s ready for this kind of weather to be done for the year.

“I am definitely ready for warmer weather,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Victoria Moses.

Others like Larry Triplet don’t mind it either way.

“I don’t mind the changes in the weather. It’s just if it comes and stays for a couple weeks, ice and stuff like that, then I get a little bit antsy,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Larry Triplet.

Regardless of how you feel about it, troopers with South Carolina’s Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to be smart on the roads in these kinds of conditions.

“If you know it’s icy, stay at home. It’s one thing to drive in snow, it’s another thing to drive in ice. It’s very, very dangerous,” said Trooper Joel Hovis with South Carolina’s Highway Patrol.

These road conditions are expected to really get tough around the typical morning commute time Thursday between about 5 A.M. and 8 A.M.

You’re urged to use caution and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.