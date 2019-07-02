3 injured during crash in Powdersville

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were injured Monday night during a two-vehicle crash in Powdersville.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:55 p.m. on Piedmont Road near Anderson Road.

7News crews on scene said a van and a SUV were involved in the crash at the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Piedmont Road.

One person from the SUV and two people from the van were taken by EMS to an area hospital.

The driver of the SUV was trapped and had to be cut from the vehicle, according to 7News crews at the scene.

Powdersville Fire Department responded to the scene.