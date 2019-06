SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire Monday evening in Spartanburg County.

Multiple fire departments responded at about 5:20 p.m. to a house fire on Galway Trace in Londonderry Subdivision, according to firefighters.

Westview-Fairforest, Duncan, Roebuck, Una and Spartanburg fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

