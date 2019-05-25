Emergency crews responding to junkyard fire in Spartanburg Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A junkyard fire sparked a big response in Spartanburg County Friday.

It happened at Freedom Auto Junkyard in the Saxon Community.

“When I come out of the building it was big black smoke,” said neighbor Kathy Gates who added that she called 9-1-1 after seeing the smoke. “The cars were actually flaming by then.”

The Una Fire department responded to Farley Avenue near Satterfield Avenue around 4:00 p.m. after getting the report of a fire at the junkyard.

“They were moving cars around and stacking them so it started right inside the gate,” said Una Fire Chief Jeff Hadden.

He said at least 7 different fire departments responded to help.

“When we got here we had numerous cars on fire,” said Hadden, adding that the heat and terrain made the fire even more challenging. “The cars are stacked four and five deep so it's so hard to get to the fire. we're having to dig the cars out.”

The chief says there were several different kinds of explosions from tires, gas tanks, and magnesium.

“It's very dramatic. It makes you feel very unsafe,” said neighbor Deborah Garner.

Spartanburg County Sheriff deputies blocked farley avenue as residents watched the situation unfold.

“I've been taking them bottles of water out there,” said Gates.

EMS personnel were standing by as the smoke died down but flames still lingered and threatened more explosions.

“Nobody got hurt and that was the main thing I think,” said Gates.

There's still not an exact cause for the fire but the fire chief says that was not their first time responding to that location.

