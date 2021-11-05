Emergency management to host training exercise in Greenville Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Emergency Management and other agencies will host a training exercise in Greenville on Friday.

The exercise will take place at the former DMV building at 300 University Ridge from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Those in the area will see many emergency vehicles and hear sirens during this time, emergency management officials said.

Some roads will be closed between 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thruston Street will be closed at University Ridge and President Street. President Street will also be closed at Wakefield Street.

