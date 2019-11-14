Emergency meal donations needed immediately at Anderson Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels of Anderson Executive Director Laurie Ashley said there is an urgent need at their facility which only gets more serious this time of year.

Meals on Wheels delivery services can see an interruption because of winter weather and dangerous roads making it impossible for volunteers delivering the meals to get to some recipients.

This means those who are home-bound and normally receive a hot meal 5 days a week, may not. Ashley said in response, they are calling out to the community for donations for their NICE Program.

NICE Meals or Nutrition in Case of Emergency are ready to eat and can last on the shelf.

These are non-perishable and no cook. They include a pop top soup, granola bar, juice, raisins and a fruit cup.

Meals on Wheels asks that you make a meal in a bag, even as a group or business and donate before Nov 22. They are hoping to collect 1500 meals.

Deliver to 105 S Fant St, Anderson, SC 29624



For more information on NICE Meals or Meals on Wheels, please call 864-225-6800, visit www.acmow.org or email Josh at development@acmow.org.