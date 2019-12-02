1  of  9
Closings
Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College Mitchell County Schools Swain County Schools

Emergency officials: SC residents should begin winter prep

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Winter weather preparedness week is kicking off in South Carolina with officials asking resident to check supplies now.

The state Emergency Management Division said even though winters are usually mild in South Carolina, the state can get big snows or ice storms.

The agency says residents need to check fuel supplies to make it through long power outages and make sure their pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze.

Other winter survival tips include making sure chimneys are clean of debris and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Winter weather preparedness week started Sunday and runs through Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store