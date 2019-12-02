Emergency officials: SC residents should begin winter prep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Winter weather preparedness week is kicking off in South Carolina with officials asking resident to check supplies now.

The state Emergency Management Division said even though winters are usually mild in South Carolina, the state can get big snows or ice storms.

The agency says residents need to check fuel supplies to make it through long power outages and make sure their pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze.

Other winter survival tips include making sure chimneys are clean of debris and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Winter weather preparedness week started Sunday and runs through Saturday.