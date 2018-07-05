Emergency road closure for culvert repairs on Sparks Lane in Pickens Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Sparks Lane (S-296) in Pickens County from US 178 to Ivy Lane will be closed for emergency repairs to a crossline culvert today.

According to an SCDOT news release, the closed section of Sparks Lane is about 1,000 feet long and detours have been put in place for people traveling through the area.

SCDOT officials said people traveling south on US 178 will take a left onto Jones Avenue, a left on SC-8, a left onto Holder Street, another left onto Edens Road and then back onto Sparks Lane.

According to the release, the repairs are estimated to be finished on Aug. 10.

For more information, call SCDOT Resident Construction Engineer Joe Laws at 864-859-0034.