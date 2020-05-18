Emergency Senior Nutrition Program serving 60+ in Anderson

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA)- Meals on Wheels and other partner community organizations are making it possible for seniors to receive free meals during the COVID- 19 outbreak.

Thanks to funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield and the BCBS Foundation, Meals on Wheels Anderson is partnering with Southern Way Catering to provide thousands of meals for seniors in Anderson County.

Adults 60+ in need of any meals are asked to drive through one of several locations to receive 5 frozen meals and a bag of fruit once a week.

Caregivers can collect up to two packs of food for their loved ones.

Call Meals on Wheels anytime at (864) 225-6800

Schedule

Tuesday

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

ANDERSON SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd,

Anderson, South Carolina

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

PENDLETON FIRST BAPTIST, 351 S. Broad Street, Pendleton, South Carolina

Thursday

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

HOMELAND PARK WATER COMPANY, 3231 D L Drive, Anderson, South Carolina

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

PIEDMONT SHOPPING CENTER, 900 Anderson Street, Piedmont, South Carolina

Saturday

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

BELTON HONEA PATH HIGH SCHOOL, 11000 Belton Honea Path Highway,

Honea Path, South Carolina

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

IVA TOWN SQUARE, 103 East Jackson Street, Iva, South Carolina

Requirements

· The person must be a senior citizen, aged 60 or older or the person must be taking the meal to a senior citizen and be a resident of Anderson County.

· Must provide name, address, and phone number of person receiving the meals at pick up

· Each individual must show a state issued ID

· Only 2 meal packs are allowed per car

· Individuals will be given 5 meals at the time of pickup and will only be permitted one pickup per week