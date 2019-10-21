Employee at Union Co. school diagnosed with viral meningitis

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An employee at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis, according to the district.

Union County Schools was notified of the diagnosis by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

According to a letter from the school, the district’s lead nurse, district administration, and the principal began working with DHEC to make sure all precautions were taken.

The school says there is no recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with the employee at the school to receive any treatment.

The school says they are monitoring any illnesses at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and will remain in contact with DHEC.

Any parents with questions or concerns are asked to contact their doctor, according to the school.

Read full letter from Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Principal Kathy Taylor to parents: