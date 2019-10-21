Employee at Union Co. school diagnosed with viral meningitis

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An employee at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis, according to the district.
Union County Schools was notified of the diagnosis by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
According to a letter from the school, the district’s lead nurse, district administration, and the principal began working with DHEC to make sure all precautions were taken.
The school says there is no recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with the employee at the school to receive any treatment.
The school says they are monitoring any illnesses at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School and will remain in contact with DHEC.
Any parents with questions or concerns are asked to contact their doctor, according to the school.
Read full letter from Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Principal Kathy Taylor to parents:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
Today, the school district was notified by DHEC that an employee had been diagnosed with a common type of viral meningitis. Immediately, the district’s lead nurse, the district’s administration and I began to work with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to make sure all necessary precautions were taken.
There is no recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with this individual at school should receive any treatment.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the viruses that cause meningitis are not as contagious as the common cold or the flu. A representative from DHEC confirmed to district administration, that this case was no more dangerous than the common cold or the flu. The symptoms of meningitis infection may be a sudden onset of fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion. If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, seek medical attention.
We will continue to monitor all illnesses at Jonesville Elementary Middle School, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, continue to clean and sanitize our school, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding illness, they should contact their doctor.Kathy Taylor, Principal