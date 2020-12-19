End of federal eviction moratorium, CARES Act spending could lead to increased homeless population after holidays

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Hundreds of eviction notices were filed in Greenville County last month, according to Martin Watson with the Greenville County Human Relations Commission. That means families could find themselves out on the street if they can’t pay their back-rent.



A federal ban on evictions and an end to CARES act spending is coming up at the end of the year. If nothing changes, experts told 7News Greenville County’s homeless population could balloon.

“South Carolina is the worst in the nation for evictions,” said Meghan Barp, who is the president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County.

Barp said the county’s 211 resource line has expanded to operate 24/7 during the pandemic. People can call to get help with rent, food, utilities, or whatever they need.

“Since we started that back in March, we’ve seen 22,000 calls come into that line,” she said. “Just to give you a sense of what that compares to for 2019, we had 5,000 calls for the entire year come in in 2019.”

She said it’s a symptom of how many are struggling.

“We estimate that about 8,500 households have about $6 million in arears of just utilities, so gas, water, electric,” Barp said.

She said United Way has doled out about $1.6 million dollars to thousands of families to help with rent and utilities so far this year. Some of that money is from the federal CARES act, a lifeline that will be cut off at the end of the year without government action.

Also expiring at the end of the year is a federal ban on evictions. Watson said said more than 6,000 evictions were filed in South Carolina last month, and more than 827 of those were in Greenville County.

“What does that mean for Greenville County as a whole? You’re going to have a lot of homeless people,” said Martin Watson, who is the Greenville County Human Relations community coordinator.

Agencies like United Way and the Human Relations Commission are working to help and they’re hoping more help is on the way.

“We’re just praying that there’s some relief being given when it comes to the decisions made in Washington.” Watson said.

Those who need help in Greenville County can dial 211 at any time.

Those interested in helping can learn more here.