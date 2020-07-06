Endangered gorilla in New Orleans expecting 1st baby

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tumani, a 13-year old critically endangered western lowland gorilla that is expecting to give birth later this summer, eats in her enclosure at the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, Monday, July 6, 2020. If successful, it will be the first gorilla born at the zoo since 1996. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One of the critically endangered gorillas in New Orleans’ zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll” to hold her future offspring.

The Audubon Zoo’s chief veterinarian, Robert McLean, said Monday that the training doll doesn’t look anything like a gorilla, because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart.

Rather, it’s a section of canvas firehose tubing woven to about size of a 4-pound newborn gorilla.

The due date is sometime between July 15 and Aug. 20, and veterinarians don’t know the baby’s sex.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories