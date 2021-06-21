Enoree residents & neighbors discussing options to make community safer

ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a cry for help coming from a big corner of Spartanburg County. People living in Enoree are rallying for change and safety in their community.

Packed pews Monday night, full of concerned Enoree residents and people living nearby.

“The drugs, the houses, sometimes we feel like we’re in no man’s land and nobody cares,” said Reverend Catherine Evans.

“It’s just sad,” said Enoree Resident, Dena Parris.

One of those is Dena Parris. She’s called this town home for years. But told us she’s concerned about the crime, like the murder of someone she knew. It happened in late May.

“His name was Travis McCall and he was a good friend of mine,” Parris told us.

She’s talking about Travis Scott McCall, Jr. His body was found in a ditch. Days later, a fire ripped through a nearby home. She said that was the last straw in what sparked community forums and community leaders talking about ideas to help.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff told 7 News, they’ve increased their presence in the area and plan to do more but one road block they run into, people scared of speaking up.

They’re hoping that will change.

In the meantime, people passionate about the town are offering solutions of their own like the need for a recreation or community center.

As for action being taken now, they’re working with healthcare agencies to possibly bring a mobile mental health unit to the area. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to come forward with concerns and reach out to them when they see something happen.

More of these community forums are planned for the future. We will update you with more information.