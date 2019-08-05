Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled over possible plastic pieces in packaging

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website

(WSPA) – Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall last week of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the product possibly having a visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration news release, the company announced the recall of the 5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety of the soft baked cookies on Aug. 1.

Officials said the plastic was not baked into the product, but said consuming the plastic was a possible choking hazard.

The following is the information on the recalled product:

Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5 pk) Best By Dates: Aug. 31 – Sept. 7, 2019 UPC Code: 7203002378 Lot Code: 1350



Thirty-seven states were impacted by the recall, including North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Bimbo Bakeries issued the recall after consumers reported visible, blue plastic pieces on or packaged with the product.

According to the release, there have been no reports of injuries and all recalled products are being removed from store shelves.

Officials said no other Entenmann’s Little Bites or other products were impacted by the recall.

Anyone who purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the cookies to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-984-0989.