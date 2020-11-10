Equine therapy nonprofit invites you to see their positive impact and raise money

Wellford, S.C (WSPA) – Hope Remains Ranch is inviting the public to their Rambling on the Ranch fundraiser to educate the community on what they do and how you can help.

CEO of Hope Remains Ranch Melanie Watt said equine therapy can be an alternative type of healing for a community member who has gone through a trumatic experience or suffered from some type of assault.

She said speaking about the experience alongside one of their mini or full-size horses can help break the ice and make a client more comfortable.

Watt said equine therapy allows therapists and participants to arrive at a solution four times faster than traditional talk therapy.

On Saturday, November 14 the ranch will hold a fundraiser offering tours of their facility in Wellford and chance to hear some of the success stories of their clients.


To remain socially distant and practice safety precautions in light of COVID-19 tours will be scheduled with a few or number of community members from 9 AM through 2 in the afternoon.

you can register at homeremains.org

