ESPN analyst Randy Moss flies into wrong airport, ends up in Tenn.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Randy Moss #84 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on while taking on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don’t fret when you accidentally fly to Bristol, Tennessee, instead of Bristol, Connecticut.

Former National Football League Wide Receiver and ESPN Analyst Randy Moss told his colleagues that he was almost late to his Sunday NFL Countdown meeting.

Moss said after his son’s final football game, he hopped on a plane to the ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., but instead ended up in Bristol, Tenn.

In a tweet by NFL on ESPN, Moss said his pilot told him the flight would be just over an hour, so he decided to take a nap. The former wide receiver awoke to a shock when he realized he went to the wrong Bristol.

.@RandyMoss had a bit of a mix up with his flights 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxbvsScOmo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2019

“I want to give a shoutout to everybody in Bristol, Tennessee,” Moss said on the video.

He continued to say that he was just glad to have made it to Connecticut in time for his Sunday morning meeting.