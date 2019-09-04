Evacuation sends Upstate student home for 2nd week of school

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Charleston student, who is an Upstate native, is spending her second week of school… at home.

Thanks to Hurricane Dorian and a mandatory evacuation, Gaffney woman, Lydia Rector, is studying from her parents’ house this week.

Rector, along with other Charleston Southern University students who are signed up for the school’s text message alert system, “Buc Alerts,” got a notification on Sunday, saying they must leave campus on Monday, ahead of the storm.

Rector is now taking all of her classes online until further notice.

She told 7 News this wasn’t the first time she was forced to evacuate her dorm, so she knew what precautions to take.

“I’m on the first floor and I did pick up everything off of my floor and put it on my bed, just in case,” Rector said. “I don’t really have anything valuable in my dorm, but I don’t want to lose everything; so I put it up, just in case.”

Rector told 7 News some of her classmates are international students and are staying in Greenville until the storm passes.