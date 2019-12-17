Fire at apartment building in Asheville ruled an accident, no injuries reported

UPDATE: Asheville Fire Department officials said the fire at an apartment building in downtown Asheville is out and said they are working to ventilate the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire was ruled accidental.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department officials said firefighters have responded to a fire at an apartment building in downtown Asheville.

According to the fire department’s Twitter posts, the fire has been reported at Altamont Apartments, located at 72 N. Market St.

Fire officials said rescues and evacuations are underway and said roads around the building are shut down.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

