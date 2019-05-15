News

Evaluation sought for woman accused of trying to kill baby in WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - An attorney for the North Carolina woman accused of faking her infant daughter's kidnapping and trying to kill the baby wants to have his client evaluated and treated for postpartum depression or possibly postpartum psychosis.
  
The Asheville Citizen Times reports attorney Sean Devereux says the intent is not to build a defense for 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden, but to get her some help.
  
Madden said last week that the infant was kidnapped, but Henderson County authorities said that claim quickly unraveled. The baby was found in a ravine and Madden is charged with attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $750,000.
  
Devereux says Madden's attorneys haven't sought to get her $750,000 bond reduced because they need to secure a spot in a facility before she makes bond.
  
___
  
