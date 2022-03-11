GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Right now we’re seeing record numbers for gas prices.

“We are in unprecedented times, these are the highest gas prices we’ve seen in a long time.” Public Affairs for AAA, Tiffany Wright said.

She said everyday they don’t know what to expect at the pump.

“Prices are erratic right now, it’s a rollercoaster ride. The prices we’re seeing when we go to bed aren’t the same prices when we wake up,” Wright said.

However, in the midst of the chaos, Dr. Matthew Lewis, an economy professor at Clemson University said to take a deep breath.

“Trends we’re seeing are pretty typical for events like this where we have a sudden interruption to the market,” Dr. Lewis said, “Consumers react to the possibility either that they won’t be able to buy the gas when they need it because there’s some interruption at the station or to the possibility that gas prices are going to be higher next time they try to buy.”

He said a sudden change to the market can cause people to do things they normally wouldn’t do at the pump.

“They do tend to rush out and fill their tanks even earlier than they need to and actually in the short run that can cause the situation to be worse,” Dr. Lewis said.

Since drivers don’t know when prices are going to increase again, he says a lot of people fill up, even if their tank is not empty.

Dr. Lewis is urging drivers to remember, if what we’re experiencing now is anything like the past, prices will go back down eventually.

“I think it’s best to ride it out and just buy gas when you need it,” Dr. Lewis said.

Economy experts say once gas prices start to go down again, it will happen slowly.

