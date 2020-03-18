Event organizers use skills to give back to community amid coronavirus crisis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As concerns over the coronavirus continue the community is still finding ways to come together and support each other. Events coordinators are putting their skills to good use. They hosted something different–a blood and food drive to give back to the community.

“Pretty much every single event for the next six weeks is cancelled,” Tammy Johnson, CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said.

She partnered with euphoria to put their event skills to good use and hosted an event called “Stronger Together.”

“We thought it was really cool that hey, we cant throw a big wedding or a big party but at least we can put together a blood drive and we get to do what we do best which is put on an event,” Johnson said.

They had the Blood Connection mobile donation center on hand at Cigar Warehouse and boxes for donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

“We have all of the guests checking in in their vehicles they’re filling out the questionnaire in their vehicles and then we’re calling them to the blood mobile as there is room available,” Johnson said.

Many like Michella Kippes donating the gift card they received for giving blood back to the food bank.

“I don’t feel like I really need it but there are people that do so just a good deed, pay it forward I guess,” Kippes said.

She said this is an awesome way to escape the house and give back.

“You don’t want to feel helpless like there’s nothing you can do so this is a way that you can help that’s easy and quick,” Kippes said.

Johnson is even selling off some product they had ordered for events.

“We’re selling some of our beer and wine off just to try and get some cash flow in the bank and keep us a float for the next few months because things are going to get tough,” Johnson said.

In the mean time she wants to remind people to continue supporting each other.

“Do try to do everything you can to buy from small businesses right now because we desperately need it,” Johnson said.