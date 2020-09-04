Events happening over Labor Day weekend in WNC, Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Looking for something to do over the Labor Day weekend? Here are some activities happening around the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

North Carolina Apple Festival

The North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off Friday in Hendersonville. The event will run through Monday, September 7.

While some parts of the festival, such as the street fair and the King Apple Parade, have been canceled due to the pandemic, there will be plenty of activities and chances to eat some North Carolina apples. The festival will also offer a virtual alternative.

Click here to learn more about the festival.

Big Water Music Festival

The Big Water Music Festival will be held at the Big Water Marina at Lake Hartwell.

The four day festival will kick off Friday evening at 4 p.m.

There will be several performances over the weekend, including headliner Corey Smith. The event will be wrapped up with a fireworks show finale.

Click here to learn more about the festival.