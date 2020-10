President Donald Trump stands on stage with first lady Melania Trump after the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that all events featuring the president and his family will be postponed after the COVID-19 diagnosis.

They said Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.