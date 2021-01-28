Evictions continue amid pandemic — what to know if you’re the tenant or the landlord

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Despite an eviction moratorium in place, they’re still happening across the state of South Carolina. That’s because not all evictions have to do with rent not being paid. However, whether you’re the tenant or the landlord— there is help for both sides of the aisle.

Martin Watson is the Coordinator for Greenville County Human Relations and helps work with both landlords and tenants. He said most conflicts come down to breach of lease.

“Any time a violation happens that is other than non-payment right now, that landlord can file for eviction,” said Watson.

This could include things like destruction of property or having guests stay in the unit for an extended period of time when the lease clearly prohibits that.



“But the only thing they need to make sure of, is that they do it correctly,” Watson said. “Which means, they have to give them a written notice.”

But it’s not an eviction, instead a notice that you’re [the landlord] not going to continue the lease [with the tenant]. Watson said to make sure you print it out and put it in a place your tenant will see it.

If after 30 days, the tenant is still on the property — that’s when you’ll go to the judge to file an eviction.



“Evictions have to be done through a legal substance,” Watson said. “Which means it has to be a magistrate or a judge. But a landlord can only issue a lease termination.”

If you’re on the receiving end of the eviction, there should be a reason in the notice as to why. You then have ten days to set up a hearing with the magistrate.



“And that’s to tell your side of the story,” Watson said. “If you miss those ten days, you’re going to automatically get what they call a writ of ejection, which means now you have to leave.”

But even then… There’s help.



“Once you’re in shelter, they’re going to connect to you to jobs and any other barriers you may have now that you’ve had that eviction,” said Susan Mclarty, Coordinator of the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

She said shelters have been full, well before the pandemic.

“One thing that people may not realize is many folks in shelters are working in jobs that are deemed essential during the pandemic, but they’re not earning enough to exit and move into housing.”

So until then, services like the Greenville Homeless Alliance and Greenville County Human Relations can work with you to put a rood over your head and keep you warm during these trying times.



“This is a bad time…” Watson said. “But they’ll live another day. Come talk to us, and we’ll be back to try to help you in whatever we can do.”