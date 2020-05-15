Evictions, foreclosures resume in South Carolina on Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Evictions and foreclosures resumed on Friday after being put on hold since March.

7 News spoke with a local property manager and a magistrate judge about what this means for you.

Starting on Friday, landlords could start submitting applications to evict tenants. As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, the Spartanburg County Magistrate Court’s Office had 70 cases filed.

“Never thought I’d be through anything like this in my lifetime,” Julie Pierson said.

Julie Pierson is the property manager of three apartment complexes in Spartanburg.

When the Coronavirus pandemic began, and people were falling out of work, she began to worry about her tenants and how they’d be able to pay their rent.

“Some people who were maybe struggling filing for unemployment or PUA, being we have some self-employed,” she said.

As of Friday, Pierson said she only had to contact a couple of tenants with a notice to pay.

“We communicate with our tenants and when there’s no communication back, it makes it harder,” she said.

It’s up to each individual landlord as to how they go about evicting during this time, but Pierson said she’s trying to work with her tenants, setting up payment plans if needed.

“It’s a hard time for everybody,” she said. “Sometimes, people are just struggling and you don’t know. Just explain the situation–they’re doing their best to get unemployment and please bear with us.”

If Pierson were to evict someone, she said there’s a new step in the process, as her complexes are not covered under the new CARES Act.

“You actually have to file an affidavit to say your properties are not federally backed,” she said.

After a landlord files to evict someone, that person then has ten days to ask for a hearing. If the eviction goes through, they have to move out.

“That’s usually ten days from the date of the actual court date,” Pierson said.

Pierson told 7 News she’ll continue to show compassion during this time, but wants to remind her tenants that she still has a job to do.

“You don’t want to slap them with a bunch of late fees or anything right now, because they’re going to have a hard time getting back on their feet,” Pierson said. “We’ll continue to educate them and work with them as best we can.”

In-person hearings will be modified to follow certain rules due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Spartanburg County Magistrate Court’s Office told 7 News they are currently preparing for video conferencing hearings.

For more information about the CARES Act, click here.