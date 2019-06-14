Ex-boyfriend wanted for allegedly cutting woman on head, neck in Pickens Co.

Pickens County deputies have been looking for a man in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

Deputies responded Friday at about 7:15 a.m. for a reported disturbance at a home in the 800 block of North Old Mill Road, according to Sheriff Rick Clark.

Once on scene, deputies learned that a 36-year-old woman had been cut on the side of her head and neck by a large knife, Clark said.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify her ex-boyfriend, Boyce Derek Lowrance, 39, as the attacker. Clark said Lowrance ran away from the house just before deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies said the couple had an argument before Lowrance cut the woman on the ear and neck.

Deputies found the knife inside of the home.

Clark described Lowrance to be about 6’2″ tall and to weigh approximately 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki colored shorts and a blue collared shirt with a logo on it.

Clark said Lowrance is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information regarding Lowrance’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 898-5500. Anyone wishing to remain annoymous can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

Clark said Lowrance should no be approached as he may be prone to violence should someone attempt to detain him.