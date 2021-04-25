Ex-Chester County sheriff is 13th convicted in SC since 2010

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina sheriff has been convicted in federal court of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs.
Ex- Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood is the 13th sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of criminal charges since 2010. The 57-year-old Underwood could face years in prison when he is sentenced in a few months.
A jury on Friday found him guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.
The felony convictions also ends Underwood’s 35 years in law enforcement, which included a long career as a State Law Enforcement Division agent before being elected sheriff in Chester County in 2012.