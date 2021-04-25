Ex-Chester County sheriff is 13th convicted in SC since 2010

News

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019, file photo, suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood gives a thumbs-up as he walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbia, S.C. On Friday, April 23, 2201, the former South Carolina sheriff was convicted in federal court of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. Underwood is the 13th sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of criminal charges since 2010. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina sheriff has been convicted in federal court of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs.

Ex- Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood is the 13th sheriff in South Carolina to be convicted of criminal charges since 2010. The 57-year-old Underwood could face years in prison when he is sentenced in a few months.

A jury on Friday found him guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, deprivation of rights and federal program theft.

The felony convictions also ends Underwood’s 35 years in law enforcement, which included a long career as a State Law Enforcement Division agent before being elected sheriff in Chester County in 2012.

