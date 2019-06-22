Ex-husband charged after 2 killed in shooting on Lilly Maid Drive in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tony Mitchell Robinson

Tony Mitchell Robinson (From: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The ex-husband of one victims has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two people near Piedmont Friday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Mitchell Robinson has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Robinson has been charged with two counts of Murder.

The coroner’s office says the suspect is the ex-husband of one of the victims.

The shooting happened at about 10:50 a.m. Friday on Lilly Maid Drive.

EMS arriving at the scene found a man and a woman dead at the home.

The victims were later identified by the coroner as 43-year-old Patrick Joseph Sierra, of Piedmont, and 45-year-old Lisa Faith Robinson, also of Piedmont.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lilly Maid Drive for a shooting Friday morning.

Robinson is expected to have a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Shore, there was one witness of the shooting incident and said it appeared to be domestic.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the one of the victims was outside and another victim was inside the home.

Both victims suffered one gunshot each and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store