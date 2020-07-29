Ex-Maryland lawmaker gets 2 years in prison in bribery case

FILE – Delegate Cheryl Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, calls for a special session to approve additional licenses to grow medical marijuana during a news conference April 12, 2017, in Baltimore. The former Maryland state lawmaker has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking bribes for legislative favors. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake on Wednesday, July29, 2020, ordered former Del. Glenn to pay $18,750 in restitution. Glenn represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate. The 69-year-old Democrat resigned in December and pleaded guilty in January to a bribery-related charge and honest services wire fraud. Glenn admitted that she accepted five bribe payments totaling $33,750 over an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019. Glenn told Judge Blake that she hopes other public officials can learn from her mistakes. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A former state lawmaker who helped create Maryland’s medical marijuana industry has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking bribes for legislative favors.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake also on Wednesday ordered former Del. Cheryl Glenn to pay $18,750 in restitution. Glenn represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate. The 69-year-old Democrat resigned in December and pleaded guilty in January to a bribery-related charge and honest services wire fraud.

Glenn admitted that she accepted five bribes totaling $33,750 over an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019. Glenn told Blake that she hopes other public officials can learn from her mistakes.