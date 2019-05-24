Ex-Ohio State coach pleads guilty in sexual battery case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Bohonyi

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - A former Ohio State diving club coach has pleaded guilty to charges related to allegations he had sex with a diver when she was a teenager.

Former diver Estee Pryor has publicly said defendant William Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says Bohonyi, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual battery.

Court documents stated the sexual relationship with the minor started back in July 2014.

Records show the minor was a member of the OSU dive club where Bohonyi coached. Authorities say Bohonyi had sex with the minor at least three times and that he took pictures or video of the sex act.

"This diving coach used his position to prey upon a minor who was a student-athlete with the OSU Diving Club," O'Brien said.

Defense attorney Brad Koffel has said Bohonyi had a consensual relationship and the case wasn't as bad as it's been portrayed. A message seeking comment was left with Koffel Thursday.

Pryor is among divers suing Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn't do enough to stop Bohonyi.

USA Diving says it didn't knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.

Ohio State learned of sexual misconduct allegations involving Bohonyi on Aug. 10, 2014, and placed Bohonyi on administrative leave that same day, according to O'Brien.

An administrative investigation was opened that resulted in his termination from OSU on Aug. 29, 2014, and OSU Police did a criminal investigation, according to O'Brien.

Ohio State fired Bohonyi in August 2014.

Bohonyi is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 in courtroom 5B at 345 S. High St. in downtown Columbus, according to O'Brien.