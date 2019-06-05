Ex-prosecutor in SC gets prison time for stealing $44,000

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former prosecutor in South Carolina is heading to prison for stealing public money for hotel rooms in Chicago and Las Vegas and a plane ticket to Panama.

Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of wire fraud in federal court.

Prosecutors say Johnson took $44,000 of public money for vacations and romantic liaisons. They say Johnson began his scheme in 2015 when the person who scrutinized his work credit card bills for five years left.

Johnson was elected the chief prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties in 2010.

