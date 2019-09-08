Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

In a Dec. 18, 2013 photo, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., laughs while discussing his first months back in Congress during an Associated Press interview in his district office in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Sanford, a former two-term governor, won a special election in May 2013 to win his old 1st District seat in the House. He held the seat for three terms in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.

“I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who’s popular within the party, Sanford said: “I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way.”

The 59-year-old Sanford has long been an outspoken critic of Trump’s. He frequently questioned Trump’s motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and called Trump’s candidacy “a particularly tough pill to swallow.”

