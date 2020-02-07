Excessive rain leads to untreated wastewater spill in Hendersonville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
pond lake generic water river_220831

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville reported an untreated wastewater spill after excessive rainfall.

The Wastewater Collection System says they experienced two discharges of untreated wastewater from the collection system on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The first discharge was from a manhole located across from 627 Clear Creek Rd. at 10 a.m., releasing approximately 2,440 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The second discharge was from a manhole located at 69 Balfour Rd at 10:07 a.m., releasing approximately 3,185 gallons of untreated wastewater, they say.

The overflows were due to excessive rainfall and the releases entered Clear Creek and Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Division of Water Resources were notified and will be reviewing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store