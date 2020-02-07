Excessive rain leads to untreated wastewater spill in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville reported an untreated wastewater spill after excessive rainfall.

The Wastewater Collection System says they experienced two discharges of untreated wastewater from the collection system on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The first discharge was from a manhole located across from 627 Clear Creek Rd. at 10 a.m., releasing approximately 2,440 gallons of untreated wastewater.

The second discharge was from a manhole located at 69 Balfour Rd at 10:07 a.m., releasing approximately 3,185 gallons of untreated wastewater, they say.

The overflows were due to excessive rainfall and the releases entered Clear Creek and Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Division of Water Resources were notified and will be reviewing.