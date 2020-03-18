Executive order from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

Columbia, S.C. (WSPA) – “Based on what we know so far, the CDC expects that many in the United States will at some point, either this year or next year, potentially be exposed to the coronavirus.” Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Linda Bell said.

Sobering information about the virus many communities are trying to keep from spreading. South Carolina has 14- news cases of covid-19, bringing the total number to 47.

That’s the biggest jump in cases we’ve seen in the state so far. Also, Govenor Henry McMaster issued an executive order and speaking with the press at the Emergency Operations Center in Columbia, prohibiting South Carolinians from dining in restaurants and bars and laying out new guidelines for the state to follow.

McMaster saying that all scenerio’s and options are on the table, even going so far to say that he’s consulting with the national guard to help medical teams treat patients diagnosed with the virus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Govenor issued that order, filled with items that will most certainly disrupt lives.

“Restaurants and bars, and this is a requirement, restaurants and bars must close their dine in service.” South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster said.

Those restaurants will still be allowed to operate their carryout and delivery business.

The court system across the state will make adjustments as well

“We are only holding necessary hearings, necessary emergencey procedures and most of those are surrounding criminal matters and the family court.” South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice, Donald Beatty.

As people are dying, laying them to rest will be subject to new regulations too.

“In regards to funeral services, we would follow the same recommendations that we are making for all community gatherings.” Bell said.

The Govenor’s Executive Order puts an end to all unnecessary surgeries and medical procedures.

Grocery stores filled with people clearing many items from the shelves, leaving governor McmMaster to ask stores to limit the number of items individuals can buy. He’s even suggesting that stores set special hours for senior citizens to shop.

As officials move forward, conversatons turn to the national guard to help local communities.

“I’m requiring the national guard to begin coordinating and planning with hospitals for mobile facilities, to build infastructure to require resources, this is a plan, we’re not doing this, this is a plan.” Governor McMaster said.

Starting Tuesday, E-TV will change their programming to instructional programming from 8am to 6pm.

Also according to Governor Mcmaster, all state taxes are now due June 1st.