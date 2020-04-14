Tips for staying active during COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Stay-at-Home orders remain in effect in the Carolinas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay active as long as you maintain social distancing.

Laura Ringo, with Partners for Active Living in Spartanburg, offered some advice for how to stay active and safe.

She said it is important to stay at least six feet apart even when exercising outside because germs could be spread through breathing or sweating.

Ringo said wearing a mask is perfectly appropriate. But if it’s hard to breathe while wearing one, keeping six feet apart is fine.

Ringo said remember walkers need to walk against traffic and cyclists ride with the flow of cars.

Visit Partners for Active Living’s website for more information about how to stay active during the COVID-19 outbreak.