Exit 95 interchange on I-85 in Cherokee Co. to close Oct. 4

CHEROKEE, CO. (WSPA) – Construction at Exit 95 will now start on Oct. 4 as part of the Interstate 85 widening project in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

We previously reported that the construction with start on Sept. 28, however, it was delayed due to weather.

According to state officials, during the construction, all Exit 95 ramps and the overpass will be closed.

The state officials said the traffic traveling southbound and northbound will be directed towards Exit 96 for a detour and use Shebly Hwy and Wilcox Ave. to access Exit 95.

Traffic wanting to access the area south, near Gaffney, will be directed toward Exit 96, turn right off the off-ramp onto SC 18 then turn right and continue on SC 18 to access the Exit 95 and Gaffney area, according to state officials.

For more information, click here to visit their website. Important notices will all be on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

