Expanding vaccine eligibility to 16 plus in SC, parents weigh in on vaccination decision

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate health leaders are saying it’s a big step in the right direction, expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone over 16 in South Carolina. But not all parents are on board.

“They’re out in public and I just really wanted them to be protected,” said Upstate Mom, Tammy Brady.

A family discussion finally turning into reality for Tammy Brady. Her two teenage kids work at places that have required them to be around a lot of people.

“One works in a grocery store and one works in a retail store,” Brady said.

But soon, they’ll have an extra shield protecting them at their jobs. They’re getting ready to sign up for their COVID vaccines.

However, not all parents are in a hurry to get their now eligible teens vaccinated.

“I don’t think I would have my daughter’s get them, I don’t think the risk at that age is strong enough to where they’d have to get the vaccine,” said Father of two, Jeff Harrison.

Health professionals like Brandi Giles with Bon Secours said a lot of people in this age group are likely to be exposed.

“This is also the population that is going to be working in our grocery stores and fast food, waiting tables and they’re in school so they seem to get in large groups sometimes a lot more than older adults do,” said Nurse Practitioner with Bon Secours, Brandi Giles.

Adding, the vaccines are safe even for someone as young as 16.

“There are some side effects but that’s just typically an immune response and not necessarily a side effect, but it’s your body creating the antibodies it needs to protect you,” Giles told us.

For them at Bon Secours, they’re expanding their COVID vaccine clinic hours and are ready for getting out more shots to more people.

“It kind of gives us some hope that we’ll get to the end of this sooner rather than later,” said Giles.