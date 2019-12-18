Expansion of Global Lending Services in Mauldin expected to created over 650 new jobs

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An automotive lending company announced Wednesday their plans to expand their operations in Greenville County, which is expected to create over 650 new jobs.

According to a news release, Global Lending Services LLC said the $4.2 million investment for the expansion is expected to create 669 new jobs.

The company provides “consumer financing for the purchase of new and used vehicles at more than 12,000 automotive dealerships that service over 150,000 customers throughout the U.S.”

“Greenville has been a great home to GLS. The city has provided a climate for tremendous growth for our organization,” GLS CEO Steve Thibodeau said. “The talented workforce, along with the focus on automotive and consumer finance, has aligned well with our vision for GLS. We are excited about the next phase of our growth and look forward to many more years of continued growth and success in Greenville.”

According to the release, the company is located at 1200 Brookfield Blvd in Mauldin and the expansion is expected to increase its ability to accomodate growing sales.

GLS currently employs 550 employees in its Greenville offices, along with an additional 200 employees nationwide.

“It is truly a testament to our growing business community when a company chooses to expand within our borders. We congratulate Global Lending Services LLC on the decision to invest more than $4.2 million and create 669 new jobs,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

According to the release, the expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Anyone interested in applying for a job with GLS can visit https://glsllc.com/careers/.