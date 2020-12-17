Expect heavy road traffic, light air traffic for holiday travel, experts say

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Travel experts are projecting a much lighter holiday travel season for 2020 when compared with years past.

According to AAA, at least 34 million fewer Americans are expected to travel this year. According to group spokeswoman Tiffany Wright, about 30 percent fewer North Carolinians and 30 percent fewer South Carolinians are expected to travel.

Of those who do travel, Wright projects roughly 95 percent will do so via car.

“You are going to have some congestion on the roads,” she said.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) officials say the window of time between Thanksgiving and New Years Day represents the busiest time for travel; however, this year, airports and airplanes will look much emptier than in 2019. The airport say air travel is still down roughly 60 percent.

“We saw an uptick in travelers for Thanksgiving and expect something similar for the Christmas holidays, but it’s nowhere near what you’d expect for a normal year,” Communications Manager Michelle Newman said.

Newman said it’s difficult to predict which dates will be the busiest for travel. With Thanksgiving, she said, there’s a limited window of time to travel, meaning some days are clearly busier than others.

“It kind of is much more spread out for Christmas,”There’s not a particular day we’re expecting. At this point, we’re looking for an uptick as the month gets closer to December 25th.”