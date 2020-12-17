Expect heavy road traffic, light air traffic for holiday travel, experts say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Travel experts are projecting a much lighter holiday travel season for 2020 when compared with years past.

According to AAA, at least 34 million fewer Americans are expected to travel this year. According to group spokeswoman Tiffany Wright, about 30 percent fewer North Carolinians and 30 percent fewer South Carolinians are expected to travel.

Of those who do travel, Wright projects roughly 95 percent will do so via car.

“You are going to have some congestion on the roads,” she said.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) officials say the window of time between Thanksgiving and New Years Day represents the busiest time for travel; however, this year, airports and airplanes will look much emptier than in 2019. The airport say air travel is still down roughly 60 percent.

“We saw an uptick in travelers for Thanksgiving and expect something similar for the Christmas holidays, but it’s nowhere near what you’d expect for a normal year,” Communications Manager Michelle Newman said.

Newman said it’s difficult to predict which dates will be the busiest for travel. With Thanksgiving, she said, there’s a limited window of time to travel, meaning some days are clearly busier than others.

“It kind of is much more spread out for Christmas,”There’s not a particular day we’re expecting. At this point, we’re looking for an uptick as the month gets closer to December 25th.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories