Expect heavy traffic as hurricane evacuees come to the Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – People are evacuating the South Carolina coast because of Hurricane Dorian and that could cause more traffic in the Upstate.

State troopers said they are dedicated to helping residents of the coast escape Dorian, while enforcing the law in the Upstate as usual.

“We still have some people here too that will be doing normal operations I’m one of those persons doing so we will be doing our normal enforcement and doing collisions,” Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Lane reversals are still in place detouring drivers from the coast.

Trooper Hovis says those people will now have to find a place to stay, causing more traffic in our area.

“Some people will be going to Charlotte and some people will be coming to Greenville. A lot of people have hotel reservations here,” Hovis said.

Some drivers in the Upstate said the congestion doesn’t bother them as long as those in harm’s way stay safe.

“Actually I’m really happy they can get out of harm’s way because I wouldn’t want them to be stuck where they are so bring them here,” Missy Robertson said.

Highway Patrol says Interstate 85 and 385 could be the busiest areas in the Upstate with the extra traffic.

They also say to remember to do these four things when you’re out on the roadway: don’t text and drive, don’t drink and drive and remember to follow the speed limit and always wear your seat belt.

