Expert advice for staying safe on wet roads

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – As Tropical Storm Elsa moved across South Carolina Thursday, patches of heavy rain created slick roads in the Upstate.

AAA said the conditions could create problems on the road for drivers in the path of the storm.

“Road conditions can change quickly when tropical weather arrives,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If you must be on the road during a storm, keep your headlights on, turn your hazards off, slow down and avoid standing water. If conditions get too severe, find a safe place to pull over until the weather improves.”

According to the Department of Transportation, approximately 21 percent of traffic crashes in the U.S. are weather related. An average of more than 4,000 drivers are killed every year in crashes that occur on wet pavement; nearly 2,500 deaths are from crashes during rainfall.

AAA shared these safety tips while driving in heavy rain: