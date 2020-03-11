Expert tips to handle allergy season

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Allergy season is beginning and experts say it will be a tough one for those who suffer the symptoms: itchy, watery eyes; runny or stuffy nose and coughing and sneezing.

“I do have seasonal allergies, like in the springtime,” Hannah Sabb said Wednesday. “It just feels like a cold that will never go away.”

Allergies are caused by the body’s exaggerated response to things like pollen, dust or pet dander.

“I feel like allergy season has come early this year,” said Kelly Ferguson. “I have been sneezing and coughing. It’s not fun.”

Dr. Jeffrey Wagner, an allergist-immunologist for Allergy Partners of the Foothills told 7News the first days of spring can tempt people to jump-start their seasonal allergies.

“You get your first 70-degree day and everybody wants to raise the windows and let the fresh air in,” he said. “That’s kind of priming the allergy pump and gets things rolling and by the time they shut the window, they’re already stuffy.”

TIPS TO HANDLING ALLERGIES:

Limit exposure to pollen Use nasal sprays or antihistamines (which are over-the-counter drugs) Ask your doctor about allergy shots if symptoms persist.

Wagner suggested allergy sufferers manage their symptoms by limiting their exposure to pollen.

“They should keep those windows closed in the house,” he said. He also recommended using the air re-circulation setting on cars’ air conditioners.

If symptoms persist, he recommends looking at purchasing nasal spray or antihistamines, which can help manage symptoms.

If both those methods fail — or if severe seasonal allergy symptoms persist year after year — Dr. Wagner recommends asking your doctor about getting allergy shots.