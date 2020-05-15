Experts: Check on children’s mental health

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Experts are warning that children are suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With schools shut down, social interactions limited and parents under stress, children’s mental health can be negatively impacted, they say.

Jacklyn Murphy, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Healing Solutions, LLC; works primarily with kids and says more families are beginning to turn to counseling to help with behavioral issues.

“Kids are being very irritable, or defiant,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of parents say they are being clingy or just very moody in general.”

This behavior is to be expected, she said. Children are oftentimes just as stressed and afraid as their parents but usually do not know how to process and vocalize their emotions.

“They hear, ‘virus.’ They hear the word ‘death.’ They hear that their parents are scared and maybe that there are financial troubles,” Murphy said. “Kids don’t really know what to do with that information.”

Dr. Aqil Surka, a pediatrician with Prisma Health, says different age groups tend to show different signs of struggling.

For younger children, parents can look for signs of moodiness, temper tantrums or clingy behavior. Older children and teens might exhibit signs of stress and struggling differently. Surka says this age group may show signs of sadness, anxiety and withdrawal; in more serious cases, kids can fall into depression.

Experts say there are several steps parents can take to support good mental health.

One of the biggest steps, they say, is structure. Having a set routine — especially as classes wind down and summer begins — can help give children and teens a sense of normality. Physical activity should be incorporated into daily schedules, Murphy said.

Also important is encouraging social behavior, whether interactions occur online or in person with social distance.

“Actually allow them to spend more time on social media, on their devices,” Surka said. “Whatever they can do to stay connected to their social circle is really important.”

Communication is also important. Murphy recommends parents check in with children and encourage them to express their emotions. For younger kids, this could be asking them to paint how they feel; for older children and teens, this could be honest conversation.

For those parents who worry their children are struggling, Murphy recommends exploring counseling and therapy options. Many offices now offer telehealth appointments to increase accessibility to patients.