Experts give advice ahead of severe weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Ahead of Wednesday night’s potentially severe weather, 7News spoke to experts to find out what Upstate residents should keep in mind when preparing.

First, they say, stay up to date with warnings.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management spokesman Doug Bryson said, in general, people tend to pay less attention to severe weather threats during winter months.

“People think, ‘Oh, we don’t get storms in the winter time,'” he said. “Just last month there were several tornadoes across South Carolina: several in Anderson, Abbeville, Newberry.”

Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said that the cold front in question could lead to flooded roadways and lost electricity.

“Because the ground is going to be saturated from so much rain,” he said, “those winds sustained at 20 miles per hour could tip over power lines.”

Both Bryson and Rodgers say people should pay attention to where they park their cars. Low-lying areas will likely flood.

Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for the Greenville County School District, said bus routes could be affected by flooding and wind.”

“You could look at a case by case basis or a route by route basis as to whether something needed to be changed or moved or whether you could get around some troubled areas,” she said.

She said parents will be able to check the district’s website to check for delays or closures.

Brotherton added parents can excuse their children from classes at their discretion by contacting schools directly.

Finally, South Carolina Highway Patrol recommends exercising caution on the roads on Thursday.

“Once you get out on the road and it is raining, make sure that you have your headlights on as well as your wipers,” said Trooper Joe Hovis. “The two go hand in hand.”