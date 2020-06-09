Experts say children should not be shielded from history of racism, parents need to make choice

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Over the past few weeks citizens around the country have united in solidarity to protest against police brutality after George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody.

Pictures of protestors of all ages are flooding social media, and this has sparked debate about whether or not bringing children into this matter as a teaching moment is something parents should rethink.

According to Jennings Davis, a counselor at Vive who focuses primarily on children and teens, said the answer is quite complicated.

“I think it has to be very individualized based on your child and your family. With so many issues in our world today kids and teenagers have to grow up more quickly for different reasons whether it’s race or religious beliefs,” Jennings said.

But having this conversation is tough for some black parents but it’s something they feel is necessary to protect their kids.

Many are thinking about how they’ll explain to their children about police brutality against those who look just like them. Some parents are planning early while child is still in the womb.

Demetria Cyprien is 36 weeks pregnant, she said she attended a protest with her husband this past weekend with the words “BLM” written over her exposed belly and a sign reading: “You murdered many. I’m bringing in one. Please don’t kill me.”

“I wanted to be the voice for my unborn child but obviously she doesn’t have a voice, this black lives matter could be her voice,” Cyprien said.

She told us that she received backlash on social media after her Instagram post gained traction, then comments from people who were fearful that she was putting her unborn baby in harms way flooded the post, so much that she had to disable the comments.

Cyprien said her participation in this movement is critical to help improve society and provide a better quality of life for her future daughter.

“Now home is hit because I have a life to protect. My home has been hit, I feel like it has been infiltrated and as soon as she gets out to this world she’s at risk,” Cyprien said.

She plans to talk to her daughter about this issue when she’s able to understand and told us that she will not filter anything and will let her daughter know the raw truth of this nations history.

This raises the question for many parents: When and how should parents discuss police brutality and the deep history of the racism against black people thats been entrenched in our criminal justice system for decades.

Jennings said, it all depends on the age and developmental stage your child is in and parents should use all factors relevant to their child to decide which time is perfect for them.

She also says educating them early could put them in a position to spread love and become a better advocate for themselves and for others.

“Certainly there are negative elements of that. I hope and pray that some of those kids who may be growing up too fast, faster than other generations might have, are learning really valuable lessons in speaking up for themselves,” Jennings said.

She urges parents to educate them and keep an eye our for racial content their child could consume on the internet.